Archbishop Accuses: Anti-Mask Protesters Tried to “Overturn My Car”

“Some of those who took part in these anti-mask demonstrations were the same groups that attempted to overturn my car when I attended an Islamic gathering.”
Dublin Archbishop Diarmuid Martin said this on October 16 during an online meeting of the Dublin Council of Churches. Martin is a strong defender of the coronavirus orthodoxy,
“When you look at some of the protests against mask-wearing and other restrictive measures, behind outward talk of respecting individual liberties there was also a strain of negation of the virus.”
He stressed at least that the loss of the sacraments would have a detrimental impact on the “overall health and well-being” of the parishioners.
Presently, Masses are banned in Ireland, but churches may remain open.
Well maybe it is about time they Overturned a little more than just his car!
He appears to be another happy homosexual filling the seat that was made for a warrior for Christ!
