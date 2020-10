Archbishop Accuses: Anti-Mask Protesters Tried to “Overturn My Car”

“Some of those who took part in these anti-mask demonstrations were the same groups that attempted to overturn my car when I attended an Islamic gathering.”Dublin Archbishop Diarmuid Martin said this on October 16 during an online meeting of the Dublin Council of Churches. Martin is a strong defender of the coronavirus orthodoxy,“When you look at some of the protests against mask-wearing and other restrictive measures, behind outward talk of respecting individual liberties there was also a strain of negation of the virus.”He stressed at least that the loss of the sacraments would have a detrimental impact on the “overall health and well-being” of the parishioners.Presently, Masses are banned in Ireland, but churches may remain open.