Dublin Archbishop: Muslims Are Part of "Irish Family"

"I feel very much at home with you," Dublin Archbishop Diarmuid Martin told Muslims at a Friday male-only Eid Celebrations at the Croke Park football stadium.
Martin said he was honoured that he was asked to be “part of your celebration” and that he has been a “guest at so many Muslim celebrations.”
During his address those present maintained sanitary distance while sitting on their prayer mats. Some wore face masks.
Martin remembered that Croke Park hosted in 2018 Francis and called “our celebration” a gesture of recognising publicly the place of the Muslim community as part of the "Irish family." One wonders whether Martin would also have found so nice words for Old-Rite-Catholics.
