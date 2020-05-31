Fatima Cardinal Imposes Communion in Hand - Makes Fool Out of Himself

Mercilessly, Fatima Cardinal António Marto, 73, Portugal, refused the petition of 500 people asking to receive Communion properly [on the tongue] despite the coronavirus.Marto made a fool out of himself by telling PontoSJ.pt (May 29) that “Jesus said ‘take and eat’ - take it; he didn’t say ‘open your mouth’.” However, Jesus said this to his apostles, not to the faithful, who receive the Holy Sacrament from them.For Marto, 500 convinced Catholics don't represent a “very significant” reality in the Church and in his secularised country. He regrets that faithful question the “bishops’ own faith,” although this faith all too often questionable.In his aversion against the proper reception of Communion Marto also comes up with the self-defeating argument that there is “so much dirt in the mouths” - while overlooking that this is likewise an "argument" against Communion in the hand which eventually also ends up in the mouth.The petition argues that the illegal prohibition of Communion on the tongue “seriously undermines the norms of the Catholic Church [which have become a paper tiger] and goes against the reverence due to the Eucharist.”