Absence of Novus-Ordo Liturgies Made Faithful Feel “Closer to God”

Two-thirds of English Catholics have stopped donating to the Church during the Coronavirus curfew, a research carried out by Francis Davis, University of Birmingham and Oxford, found.Davis writes that some churches will have to close for lack of funds (AgenSir.it, June 22).Isolation has made the faithful feel “closer to God” – likely because they were spared the chatty and secularised Novus-Ordo liturgies. 62% are convinced that closing the churches was not an exaggerated measure.The lack of having coffee in the parish hall after each service which is popular in England also weighs on the Church.The celebration of Mass for groups of 30 return in England on Saturday, 4 July.