Trump Again On Viganò: "Great Gentleman," "Right In What He Says"

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, a longtime user of Gloria.tv, is a “great gentleman” and “highly respected,” President Donald Trump told EWTN’s Raymond Arroyo on June 22.
Trump called Viganò’s letter to him accurate, beautiful, “three pages long” and a “tremendous letter of support from the Catholic Church.”
Viganò "is right in what he says," Trump insisted. Presidential election in the USA always depend on the Catholic swing vote.
Anyone who really believes for a minute that Joe Biden is going be the next POTUS is actually named Joe Biden
@AlexBKaiser Trump is playing Nero right now. The nation is frightened to go out of their homes either because of Covid or the Antifa sewage. Conservative voters will be surpressed. Left wing states and never trump governors will collide. Do not be surprised if Biden is elected and the Party is his puppet master.