Trump Again On Viganò: "Great Gentleman," "Right In What He Says"

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, a longtime user of Gloria.tv, is a “great gentleman” and “highly respected,” President Donald Trump told EWTN’s Raymond Arroyo on June 22.Trump called Viganò’s letter to him accurate, beautiful, “three pages long” and a “tremendous letter of support from the Catholic Church.”Viganò "is right in what he says," Trump insisted. Presidential election in the USA always depend on the Catholic swing vote.