Gänswein Appeared Incognito On St. Peter's Square

Archbishop Georg Gänswein appeared on Sunday in Saint Peter's Square to attend Francis' Angelus, reports VidaNuevaDigital.com.Hidden behind a coat and a scarf, he stood in the crowd, accompanied by some friends.Gänswein has not appeared at any of Francis’ public events since the Ratzinger/Sarah book saga in January.Technically Gänswein is still the Prefect of the Papal Household, but practically Francis has axed him.