Gänswein Appeared Incognito On St. Peter's Square

Archbishop Georg Gänswein appeared on Sunday in Saint Peter's Square to attend Francis' Angelus, reports VidaNuevaDigital.com.
Hidden behind a coat and a scarf, he stood in the crowd, accompanied by some friends.
Gänswein has not appeared at any of Francis’ public events since the Ratzinger/Sarah book saga in January.
Technically Gänswein is still the Prefect of the Papal Household, but practically Francis has axed him.
I wonder are those two sinister heavies each side of Ganswein in the photo some of the house arrest team who monitor Pope Benedict xvi 24/24.
[Ganswein looking at his watch is about to tell one of them to get back on duty]
