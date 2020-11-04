New Creed: “I Believe In Pope Francis”

St Augustine parish in San Agustín, Jalisco, Mexico, recited on Sunday, October 25, after the announcements a second creed dedicated to Francis (NovusOrdoWatch.org, video below).
Here is the text:
“I believe in Pope Francis as the legitimate Successor of the Apostle Peter.
I believe that the Holy Spirit speaks to the Church through him.
I believe that he guides the Catholic Church as a true Pastor.
I believe that he is diligently concerned with all of humanity, because we are all brothers and sons of God.
I believe in his magisterium, which is in perfect harmony with the faith and morals of the Church.
I believe that his personal opinions reflect the evangelical attitude of the believers in Christ.
I reject all offenses, aspersions, and insults towards his person.
As for those who reject his authority, I affirm that they are in ecclesiastical error as much as in error of communion."
The "creed" was proclaimed after Francis’ endorsement of homosex unions.
