New Creed: “I Believe In Pope Francis”

St Augustine parish in San Agustín, Jalisco, Mexico, recited on Sunday, October 25, after the announcements a second creed dedicated to Francis (NovusOrdoWatch.org, video below).Here is the text:“I believe in Pope Francis as the legitimate Successor of the Apostle Peter.I believe that the Holy Spirit speaks to the Church through him.I believe that he guides the Catholic Church as a true Pastor.I believe that he is diligently concerned with all of humanity, because we are all brothers and sons of God.I believe in his magisterium, which is in perfect harmony with the faith and morals of the Church.I believe that his personal opinions reflect the evangelical attitude of the believers in Christ.I reject all offenses, aspersions, and insults towards his person.As for those who reject his authority, I affirm that they are in ecclesiastical error as much as in error of communion."The "creed" was proclaimed after Francis’ endorsement of homosex unions.