Francis, "We Have To Create Civil Unions For Homosexuals"

Considerations Regarding Proposals to Give Legal Recognition to Unions Between Homosexual Persons

“What we have to create is a civil union law," Francis says in a documentary entitled “Francesco” which premiered in Rome on October 21, CatholicNewsAgency.com writes.“I stood up for that,” he added claiming that practicing homosexuals are “children of God” and have a "right” to a "family."Francis' statements oppose Catholic teaching and common sense.In March 2003, Cardinal Ratzinger published. The document does “not contain new doctrinal elements” but provide “arguments drawn from reason”.It stresses that there are “absolutely no grounds” for considering homosexual unions to be in any way analogous to God's plan for marriage and family, “Marriage is holy, while homosexual acts go against the natural moral law.”Where homosexuals have been given rights belonging to marriage, “clear and emphatic opposition is a duty,” the document concludes.