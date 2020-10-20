Back in 1985 Was John Paul II

Francis, if those two Pachamama Idols that you bowed down to in the Vatican Gardens were meant to be symbolise Our Lady visiting St Elizabeth - I think you aught to understand that it was BLASPHEMY! Grave SIN!

As you are aware, Our Lady is portrayed by St Luke as being the NEW Ark … More



As you are aware, Our Lady is portrayed by St Luke as being the NEW Ark of His (New) Covenant as she contained GOD in her undefiled womb. The original Ark of the Covenant was called HOLY and untouchable by the Lord. It contained the Word of God on Stone, the Manna, and the Priestly Staff of Aaron, God, smote all who touched it who were not deemed worthy in His sight. It becomes apparent that you minister an unworthy Sacrifice, handing out the Real Presence of God directly into unconsecrated hands & heathens! You encourage lack of respect of the Most High God's only begotten Son!



You despise Our Lady. There are many occasions where Our Lady is portrayed in St Luke's Gospel as being the New Ark chosen by God to carry the Word of God made Flesh, the Living Manna, the Eternal High Priest! Therefore your vile attempts to ridicule the woman chosen from all eternity to bear the Son of God , striving to replace her in the eyes of the world with a false idol, a pagan, lifeless, cold, stone caricature (a violation of the FIRST Commandment in the eyes of God)



Take your place amongst the Heathens if you prefer , but never forget you are prohibited by Christ to condemn the righteous of His Sacred Institution, the Church



