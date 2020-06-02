Woman Takes Over Offertory In Bishop‘s Mass (Video)

San Diego Bishop Robert McElroy, 66, USA, presided Pentecost Mass facing a big computer screen which connected people via video-stream.This turned McElroy's Eucharist into a Zoom-conference. The Mass was co-presided by Auxiliary Bishop John Dolan and Vicar General Michael Pham.McElroy went as far as incensing the computer screen. The screen-population said the general intercessions.During the offertory, McElroy sat down, and a woman in alb took over. She performed the "offertory" which - luckily - in the Novus Ordo is abolished.