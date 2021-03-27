Archbishop In Attendance: Policeman Will Be Buried In Old Rite

The funeral Mass for Eric Talley, 51, the policeman killed during the Boulder shooting, Colorado, will be a Solemn High Requiem Mass celebrated by Father Dan Nolan, Fraternity of St Peter.
Denver Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila and other priests of the Fraternity will be in attendance. Talley was a father of seven. He was murdered with nine other people.
Denver Archdiocese will livestream the March 29 funeral at 12:00 pm under this link. The family has requested not to be shown.
The Archdiocese mentioned that Talley was a "man of strong faith" with a "great trust in the Lord" and a "strong devotion to Our Lady.”
#newsRoltdhczkd
Clicks90
- Report
Social networks