Archbishop In Attendance: Policeman Will Be Buried In Old Rite

The funeral Mass for Eric Talley , 51, the policeman killed during the Boulder shooting, Colorado, will be a Solemn High Requiem Mass celebrated by Father Dan Nolan, Fraternity of St Peter.Denver Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila and other priests of the Fraternity will be in attendance. Talley was a father of seven. He was murdered with nine other people.Denver Archdiocese will livestream the March 29 funeral at 12:00 pm under this link . The family has requested not to be shown.The Archdiocese mentioned that Talley was a "man of strong faith" with a "great trust in the Lord" and a "strong devotion to Our Lady.”