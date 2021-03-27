Gänswein: There Are Cracks in the Church As Unseen For Centuries

When Benedict XVI resigned in 2013 he expected to die within months, Archbishop Georg Gänswein said at an online conference of the Vienna based Rpp-Institut.org (March 27).Since Gänswein’s father died, Benedict XVI has “become a new father” for him, and there is an ever-growing familiarity between the two.Covid-19 has hardly changed their lives because Benedict entered when he resigned “an experimental lockdown for us.”Gänswein warns of the “enormous collateral damage and alarming suicide figures that are strictly taboo” after the Covid lockdowns.The Church is for him in a “deep crisis - with a serious internal dissent as not seen for centuries.” He added that every bishop in Germany has a different answer about how to get out of this crisis.