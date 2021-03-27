Burke: "Saint Peter's Is Now Like a Tomb" (Video)

Cardinal Raymond Burke has called for a "clarification" - that will never come - of the Vatican’s false claim that there are “positive elements” in homosex liaisons.
Burke told EWTN.com (March 25) that despite a sinful life, the person as such remains good, nevertheless a homosex liaison doesn't contain "positive elements."
He stressed that the "aggressive homosexual agenda" is now dominating in ecclesial circles and among bishops, and that it is "not far fetched" to think that Francis’ March 21 Angelus address was an attempt to distance himself from his own document on homosex blessings.
To Antwerp Bishop Johan Bonny, who challenged the document, Burke gave the pious advice to "examine himself" and to "renounce his office" if he doesn't hold the Catholic Faith - as if holding the Catholic Faith was desired or common among bishops.
For Burke, Francis' Anti-Mass-decree is an "anomaly" and should be rescinded immediately. He added that Archbishop Peña who (formally) issued the document has "absolutely no competence" in the matter and it goes against the nature of the Holy Eucharist, and performed a "canonical violation" - as if anybody would care.
"There is no response to that; they go ahead,” Burke noticed himself. He calls it "the most beautiful thing" when in the morning all these Masses were celebrated in Saint Peter's. A Curia priest told Burke on Thursday, that the basilica is now “like a tomb.”
