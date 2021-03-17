 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Shameless Shame: Antwerp's Bishop Feels Shame for Church

Bishop Johan Bonny, 65, of Antwerp, Belgium, feels "vicarious shame" for the Church because it cannot give homosexual "blessings", he writes in Standaard.be (17 March).

Bonny shows "intellectual and moral incomprehension" for this. He hastens to "apologise" to all for whom the Vatican's statement is "painful" and "incomprehensible".

Somewhat melodramatically, he writes that their [alleged] "pain for the Church" today is also his.

Bonny stresses that he is not afraid of being sanctioned by the Vatican because of his position. He knows that this would only happen if he had stood up for the Faith transmitted by the Apostles.

Roberto 55
Another homo...
