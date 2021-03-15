Window-Dressing: Church Has No Power To "Bless" Homosex Liaisons - Francis

Francis assented to a March 15 ruling of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) reaffirming that the Church cannot give any form of "blessing" to homosex liaisons,“It is not licit to impart a blessing on relationships, or partnerships, even stable, that involve sexual activity outside of marriage," the ruling states, adding that homosex unions are “not ordered to the Creator’s plan.”The statement complains that in "some ecclesial contexts, plans and proposals for blessings of unions of persons of the same sex are being advanced" but simultaneously invents “positive elements” in homosex liaison which are to “be valued and appreciated” but cannot “justify these relationships and render them legitimate objects of an ecclesial blessing.”Despite the CDF's assurances, homosex blessings are widespread in the Francis Church. Thus, the rule is mainly window-dressing which will eventually be replaced with a general "case by case blessing."