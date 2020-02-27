Papal Biographer: “Francis Wants Bishops To Ask Permissions For Married Priests”

Amazon dioceses can "apply diocese by diocese for permission from Rome" to ordain married men to the priesthood, wrote Francis biographer Austen Ivereigh (CommonwealMagazine.org, February 27).Ivereih quotes Cardinal Cláudio Hummes who told journalists that ordaining married men would be dealt with directly by the bishops "in dialogue" with Francis.Bishop Neri José of Juína, Brazil, told Ivereih that Francis has “thrown the ball right back in our court,” adding that it is now time for "courage."Ivereih believes that abolishing celibacy "will be the result of a regional synodal process."Ivereih found out from an anonymous Vatican source that Francis "is asking the bishops to come up with concrete proposals."According to Ivereih, Francis was concerned about the polarisation over the issue and "deeply dismayed" at the "politicking" by the Cardinals Ouellet and Sarah who defended celibacy.