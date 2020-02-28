Three Indian nuns performed an Arati Hindu ritual with Indian music during a Eucharist presided by Chicago Cardinal Blaise Cupich in Rome, Gregoriana University (February 14, video below).
The rite was "approved" by the Vatican as part of an 1969 Indian Rite Mass. It consists in offering a ceremonial dish to a deity, joss sticks, flowers and oil lamps included.
An Indian priest told ChurchMilitant.com that such syncretistic practices have become “de rigueur in almost all Indian seminaries, convents and religious houses of formation.”
A similar ritual was performed at Sister Alphonse-Marie Eppinger's September 2018 beatification in Strasbourg, France.
Cupid is not a cardinal as all appointments made by antipope francis are illicit.
The Indian Rite Mass was approved under the papacy of Paul VI, just in case anyone's curious. ;-)