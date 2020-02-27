Drive-Through Ashes in Michigan

St. David’s Episcopal Church of Southfield held a “Drive-Thru Ashes” event on Wednesday at their property’s driveway.St. David’s Rector Chris Yaw told The Christian Post that the event was first observed a few years ago to minister to those “too busy” to attend an Ash Wednesday service.“Episcopal churches have been doing what they call ‘ashes on the go’ for a long time.” Last year well over 500 cars stopped by.“When 500 people drive by and want ashes on Ash Wednesday, it tells you that people want to pray more than they are able to give time to do so,” Yaw interpreted.