Pachamama Burning Priest, Idol Is Parody Of Our Lady

Mexico City Father Hugo Valdemar who burned Pachamama effigies, has not received any censorship by his superiors, he told LifeSiteNews.com (November 7).
He is willing to answer for his actions that are not outside the law of God nor Canon Law.
Valdemar was told by a Mexico City exorcist that Pachamama was a parody of the Virgin of Guadalupe, “This Pachamama is about to give birth to a red creature, demon coloured, and that creature is nothing other than a ‘new church.’”
According to Valdemar, the Pachamama “church” was born during the Amazon Synod that is “promoting female deacons and married priests, all contrary to Catholic doctrine and the Tradition of the Church.”
Clicks94
- Report
Social networks