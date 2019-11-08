Vienna Cathedral: Homosex Ball Reloaded

For the third time, Cardinal Schönborn will preside over an annual gay propaganda event in Vienna Cathedral (November 30).
The organiser is Schönborn’s personal friend Gery Keszler, among the participants is Conchita Wurst. The two are the most prominent propagandists for homosex fornication in Austria.
In September 2018, Keszler revealed that Schönborn blessed his gay pseudo-marriage.
After Gloria.tv made this public, Schönborn called Keszler a liar. Now, the two friends are again together.
The November 30 event is called “Believe Together” and labeled as "charity evening" to fund Aids [meaning: homosex] organisations. The show in the Cathedral is the main event and part of a program including other events in Vienna theatres, gay bars and gay clubs on the same evening.
Keszler was the organiser of the homosex Life Ball in Vienna’s city hall which was stopped in 2018.
Austrian media stress that the forthcoming Schönborn event is Keszler’s “comeback” and his new project, replacing the Life Ball.
Picture: Gery Keszler, Christoph Schönborn, © Figlhaus Wien Akademie für Dialog und Evangelisation, CC BY-SA, #newsSbnaqzbhvk
Clicks136
- Report
Social networks