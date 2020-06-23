Did Vatican Receive Billions From Communist Party? (Video)

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) started in 2014 to bribe the Vatican with yearly $2 billion, the Chinese billionaire and political activist Guo Wengui, 52, claimed in front of Steve Bannon (WarRoom.org, June 20).According to Guo, the Chinese Communists paid bribes also to Italian and Australian elites.The Vatican allegedly received the cash as hush-money in order to keep quiet about the repression of religious freedom in China. Guo warns that the Communists "want to create a new religion, a new God: CCP.”Guo gives no evidence for his accusations, and it's unlikely that they are true. As a matter of fact, the reality is worse: Even without hush money the Vatican remains silent about the church persecution in China.