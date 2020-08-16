Francis: Plenty of Time to Call an Ice Cream Shop

The ice cream shop of Maria and Mario Magrini in Roseto degli Abruzzi, Italy, sent Francis earlier this summer - as a publicity stunt - several pounds of different sorts of ice cream.Therefore, Francis called Magrini this week to say thank you. During the 15-minute phone call, Francis mentioned that his preferred ice cream taste was coffee. He is known for loving ice cream.This would all be ok if Francis would take the time to fulfil his regular duties like receiving his collaborators and answering the Amoris Laetitia dubia which he received more than 1400 days ago.