After Fire: Anglicans Use Catholic Cathedral

Dunedin Bishop Michael Dooley, New Zealand, handed over St Joseph's Cathedral to the Anglicans for an August 16 "Eucharist" involving a "confirmation" and the installation of a canon.
The Anglican Cathedral was damaged by an August 11 fire. The Anglicans have plenty of other places of worship in Dunedin - some near their damaged cathedral.
Bishop Dooley has just returned from a two month mental health break that he needed less than two years after his episcopal consecration.
"Might have been better he didn't return," a local faithful told Gloria.tv.
The Church has no problems with allowing Protestant services in Catholic churches after a 1993 "ecumenical directory" published by John Paul II.
