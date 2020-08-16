Clicks40
After Fire: Anglicans Use Catholic Cathedral

Dunedin Bishop Michael Dooley, New Zealand, handed over St Joseph's Cathedral to the Anglicans for an August 16 "Eucharist" involving a "confirmation" and the installation of a canon.

The Anglican Cathedral was damaged by an August 11 fire. The Anglicans have plenty of other places of worship in Dunedin - some near their damaged cathedral.

Bishop Dooley has just returned from a two month mental health break that he needed less than two years after his episcopal consecration.

"Might have been better he didn't return," a local faithful told Gloria.tv.

The Church has no problems with allowing Protestant services in Catholic churches after a 1993 "ecumenical directory" published by John Paul II.

