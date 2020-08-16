Francis Will Addresses U.N.: He Will NOT Speak About Religion

Francis will talk to the U.N. general assembly on September 15 by video message, AlfaYOmega.es reported.
He doesn't intend to proclaim Christ but the coronavirus, climate change, and "poverty," and will argue that men can come out of the coronavirus crisis either better or worse - while they will likely come out unchanged,
“We cannot, in the global and local order, repeat the same socio-economic models of a year ago, nor adjust or varnish them a little; that would be worse,” Francis will fabulate.
Francis talked already in September 2015 to the U.N. general assembly. Presently, he is promoting their abortion-agenda “Sustainable Development Goals”. UN Secretary General António Guterres extolled him in 2019 for his “strong support.”
Francis usually endorses the slogans of the political and media oligarchs but says that "the Church should stay out of politics" when urged to defend children and the family.
