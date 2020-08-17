Viganò Rejects Raked Up Ratzinger Quote About Vatican II

Archbishop Viganò criticised an old Ratzinger quote which Los Angeles Auxiliary Bishop Robert Barron recently raked up.
It says, "To defend the true tradition of the Church today means to defend the Council. We must remain faithful to the today of the Church, not the yesterday or tomorrow. This today of the Church is the documents of Vatican II" (The Ratzinger Report, 1985).
During his lifetime, Ratzinger has changed his opinions so many times, that it is unlikely that he would say the same today. As a matter of fact, Viganò underlines that the statement contradicts Benedict XVI's famous Hermeneutic of Continuity, "If there is no Church of yesterday, to what does the continuity of the supposed conciliar hermeneutic refer?” - he asks (RemnantNewspaper.com, August 15).
Viganò rightly observes that the Church’s present is intimately linked to her past. Therefore, a "Church only of today" doesn't exist because “what Christ taught yesterday, we repeat today and His Vicars will profess it tomorrow.”
The Archbishop also notices that the term "today of the Church" is coined “in order to erase the past,” and points at the contradiction that Catholicism is demolished in the name of Vatican II, while obsequious submission and unconditional support is asked for the Council’s innovations.
