Cardinal, Archbishop, Carthusian and Vatican Secret Policeman Sentenced

Lichtenfels district court, Germany, sentenced Wolfgang S., 72, on Friday to a fine for misuse of titles and badges.With a white beard, alb and stole, S. has been fooling people for years. He visited Würzburg Diocese as Brazilian "Cardinal Odilo Lechner." He asked for money as "Brother André Cardinal von Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen."In April he appeared near Bamberg disguised as a priest, asked to live in the local former monastery, and to celebrate Mass in the village church.A hotelier found out via the Internet that S. had been picked up with false papers in Brazil and had presented himself to a Bavarian priest as a “Carthusian" in order to stay overnight.In May, he appeared as the "Archbishop of Havana” and tried to prevent his temporary arrest by saying that he was "from the Vatican Secret Police."S. studied art history. He has already been sentenced for similar misdeeds at least three times.