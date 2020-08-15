Father Weinandy: Archbishop Viganò Is “Influenced By Someone”

Upon reading Archbishop Viganò's August 10 response to him, the question rose in Father Thomas Weinandy whether Viganò himself wrote this letter (CatholicWorldReport.com, August 13).
Weinandy doesn't doubt that he signed it and agrees with its content but alleges that “the archbishop customarily writes in a hasty, meandering, stream-of-consciousness manner” and "does not express himself in a clear and logical manner,” while the arguments in the letter - which Weinandy rejects - are put forward clearly and logically.
He concludes from this that Viganò is influenced by someone who shares the same "false ideology" as himself, "maybe in a manner that exceeds his own.”
With this personal attack, Weinandy writes another sad chapter in the pitiful saga of Catholics attacking each other.
Whats on the Menu? Well we are eating our own today!
Thank you Archbishop Vigano.
Long Live Christ The King!
Long Live Christ The King!