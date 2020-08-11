Viganò: Vatican II and Papacy Have Become Trojan Horses

There is “a schism within the papacy,” Archbishop Viganò writes in a letter to Father Thomas Weinandy (MarcoTosatti.com, August 11).He explains this with the fact that Francis is the leader of a schismatic “segment of the Church,” based on a "schism within the Magisterium" which occurred at Vatican II.Viganò describes Vatican II as an Ecumentical Council and, simultaneously, as the first conciliabule of “a schismatic Church” that considers herself “born of Vatican II.” Therefore, Vatican II is in reality two Councils, Viganò says.He explains that the modernists refer to the conciliabule to justify their deviations and compares this to Francis prelates who insist on following “the authority of the Vicar of Christ” precisely when he acts in a schismatic way.Viganò points out that since John XXIII the popes have allowed things which were “ambiguously contrary” to Catholic doctrine because this contrariety corresponded to their own convictions.He alerts that Vatican II and the papacy are used to introduce a Trojan Horse into the Church so as to deter any form of rightful criticism.