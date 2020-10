Voice of Dissent: Not Everything Was Bad in Vatican’s Investments

The Vatican Secretariat of State has always earned money from our financial management, Enrico Crasso , 72, told Corriere.it (October 4).For 27 years, Crasso, who is based in Lugano, Switzerland, managed about EUR300 millions - mainly stemming from the Peter’s Pence - for the Vatican.According to him, the average return between 2014 and 2019 was of 3-4% per year - which is not bad.Crasso is the manager of the Maltese fund Centurion where the Vatican invested EUR50 Mio, partly in a film about Elton John which earned 13,5% until this year. However, after media reports , Francis decided to liquidate the fund.The fund manager also says that he invested EUR30 Million for seven years for 8%. Since 2012 he met now-Cardinal Becciu about five or six times.