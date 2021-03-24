Francis Exaggerates: Our Lady Is "Not" A Co-Redeemer

During the March 24 general audience, Francis joined the theological debate whether Our Lady is the Coredemptrix.
He insisted that Christ entrusted Our Lady to us as a Mother but "not" as co-redeemer [because Mary is a Co-Redeemer not by entrustment].
Francis explained that the "wonderful titles" which the saints and the Church confer to Mary "never take anything away" from Jesus' unique mediatory role. This is is also true for the title Co-Redemptrix which all of Francis' recent predecessors have used.
Only for Francis, this title is over the top, "Sometimes when we love someone, it makes us exaggerate,” he psychologised.
