Rescued Idols Tour Pachamama Church – Three Cardinals Bow Down

The Pachamamas which were fished out of the Tiber by Italian police, “presided” over a Madrid October 30 conference about “Prophecy or Heresy?” reports ReligionDigital.org (October 30).
Three Cardinals were present: Madrid Cardinal Osoro, retired Seville Cardinal Amigo, and Mérida Cardinal Porras, Venezuela, one of the Pachamama Synod's three presiding prelates.
Father Fernando López S.J. exclaimed that five years ago “no one of us even dreamed of an Amazon Synod” adding that “something is born.”
“We are all surprised, a little frightened” [which comes with being pagan].
#newsYkxsbpjgyx
Clicks5
- Report
Social networks