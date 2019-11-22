Viganò: Francis Uses Deceit to Subject Church To The World

Francis ministry has been “divisive and destructive,” Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò observed on LifeSiteNews.com (November 21).
The former Vatican diplomate understood that Francis' strategy is “camouflaged by deceit and lies" and "concealed by silence.”
The Pachamama Synod is according to him part of a "vast project developed under the aegis of the UN" and "supported by the great financial and Masonic powers.” He notices that the UN is indoctrinating children with Pachamama propaganda.
Viganò stresses that everything fits together: a false science founded on climate alarmism, an ideology focussing on "Mother Earth" instead of man, a theory that God "wills" false religions, and Pachamama sacrileges in the Vatican.
Thus, the Church is lending itself as a sounding board for an anti-Christic ideology, subjects herself to the "powerful forces that dominate the world" and aim at establishing of a "World Government.”
#newsZzwnnqgtgp
Clicks20
- Report
Social networks