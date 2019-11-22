Slovakia: Cardinal Burke Invited By Old Rite-Friendly Archbishop

Cardinal Raymond Burke celebrated a November 16 Old Rite Pontifical High Mass in Saint Nicholas church, Trnava, Slovakia.
The organisation Nadácia Slovakia Christiana published excellent pictures of the liturgy celebrated in presence of Trnava Archbishop Ján Orosch. Gloria.tv learned that some time ago, Orosch started to celebrate the Old Latin Mass in private.
Burke visited Trnava between November 15 and 18 during a famous local novena (November 13 to 21) which honours a miraculous image of Our Lady in Saint Nicholas church.
The picture wept blood in 1663 when Trnava was threatened by the Turks, and in 1710 it saved Trnava from the plague.
