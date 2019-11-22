Viganò: Not Even The Most Optimistic Freemason Would Have Dreamed Francis’ Papacy

The Abu Dhabi “House of the Abrahamitic Family” is a “Babelic enterprise.”
Archbishop Viganò wrote this on AldoMariaValli.it in November 19 (video animation of the House below).
He called it a “temple of the world syncretistic neo-religion” and “concocted by the enemies of God.”
This project turns against the singularity of the “only true religion capable of saving man” and removes Christ as the “one cornerstone of God’s House,” Viganò adds, “Not even the most hopeful of the Freemasons would have imagined so much.”
The archbishop notices that Francis proceeds to further implement the Abu Dhabi document that he calls “the fruit of pantheistic and agnostic neo-modernism that tyrannises the Roman Church" and which "was germinated by the conciliar document Nostra Aetate.”
Viganò admits that the Second Vatican Council is delivering “poisoned fruits.”
