Socialist Realism? Anglican Cathedral Installs Black Jesus

A realistic painting of the Last Supper featuring a black Jesus was installed in the Anglican Cathedral St Albans, Hertfordshire, England.The church said this change is in support of the Black Lives Matter movement (BLM), the same group, that doesn't care about the fact that black babies are the first victims of the abortion network Planned Parenthood.The picture has been placed at the so-called altar of the persecuted and replaces a Nativity scene on which Christ was still white. Especially in the Churches, realistic paintings are usually considered as not in keeping with modern times.