Homo-Folly: Bishops and Priests Outbid Each Other in Gay Propaganda

Jesuit Fordham University in New York produced a June 18 video as a compensation for the cancelled pro-gay Outreach 2020 conference.
It contains short statements by the originally scheduled speakers who are outbidding each other in gay propaganda.
The first is the inevitable James Martin who announces that Outreach 2020 has the support of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan.
Santa Fe Archbishop John Wester whines that “so many of our fellow Catholics" experience isolation and depression on an almost daily basis because of their "sexual orientation" or "gender identity" and that pro-gay “Catholic” ministers are following in Christ’s footsteps.
Lexington Bishop John Stowe hails an alleged “journey of faith” of homosexuals, “I admire your perseverance to remain faithful to your Catholic identity and to be faithful to who you are.”
The U.S. Jesuit Provincial John Cecero invokes an alleged “hatred that exists in all forms of homophobia in our Church.” For him, homosexuals are “a beacon of hope.”
Obese Saint Paul/Minneapolis Father Greg Greiten and black Father Bryan Massingale of Fordham University tell the world that they are homosexuals.
#newsTpilfpggbc
Clicks13
- Report
Social networks