Francis Performs Assisi 3.0: Buzzwords and False Statements

Francis led an ecumenical prayer for "peace" in Santa Maria in Aracoeli Basilica, Rome, on October 20, wearing for the first time a mask in public.The founder of Sant’Egidio Community, Andrea Riccardi, wore a mask with uncovered nose which makes masks even more useless.According to VaticanNews.va, a Buddhist prayer was simultaneously held in a Catholic church, and a Sikh prayer in a Franciscan convent.The President of the Council of the Protestant Church in Germany, Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, famous for having removed a pectoral cross together with Munich Cardinal Marx in Jerusalem in 2016, exploited the meeting to press for Protestant Communion. Overusing the "I," he insisted that a “unity at the table of the Lord in my own lifetime is my very own personal dream." It would be enough for him to become a Catholic to have his alleged desire fulfilled.Quoting Benedict XVI, Francis said that “the Cross makes us brothers and sisters.” At the end, he imparted a cripple blessing by which he only blessed himself (video below).The ecumenical part was followed by an openair inter-religious prayer on a stage. A Sikh representative contradicted Francis’ statement about the Cross by saying that “the highest religion is to cultivate universal brotherhood.”Francis’ speech contained his habitual buzzwords and included nonsense statements like “one’s problems are the problems of all” or “no one is saved alone; we can only be saved together.”