Bishop Fulton Sheen: His Cause Is Not “Delayed” It’s Dead

The Catholic radio host Patrick Coffin has announced on Facebook.com (December 5) that he will publish on Saturday a video on Bishop Fulton Sheen’s delayed beatification.
He anticipates that Sheen’s cause “is dead, not postponed.” According to him, Sheen will not be raised to the altars while Francis is reigning.
Not everybody is surprised. Margo Basso comments, “Does the canonization process mean anything anymore?”
And Chris Sawaya, “Sheen is the antithesis of those who run the Church. He was a disciple and they are posers.”
Sheen (+1979) is referred to as one of the first radio and television evangelist.
