Abuse Hysteria: Rochester Bishop Requested Fulton Sheen Beatification Delay

Rochester Bishop Salvatore Matano requested Fulton Sheen’s beatification delay due to concerns that Sheen could be cited in a final abuse report of the New York State attorney general.The information was confirmed to CatholicNewsAgency.com (December 4). Sheen was Rochester Bishop from 1966 to 1969. The investigation wants to know whether any of the State’s eight dioceses “covered up” acts or allegations of sexual abuse.There was specific concern that an allegation against Sheen could be timed to coincide with his beatification on December 21.Sheen was a prolific author, excellent preacher but mediocre bishop.At issue is a certain Rochester Father Gerard Guli who was laicised after misconduct against adults. Guli never received an assignment by Sheen.In September, Rochester diocese filed for bankruptcy protection, amid a flood of abuse lawsuits.