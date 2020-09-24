Voting Republican or Democrat over and over again ad infinitum and expecting a different result: same difference, the very definition of insanity, ie, doing something over and over again and expecting a different result.
Notice the stepping off first with the left foot. Cf https://gloria.tv/post/4TE3EvCrsBHtCNCM3SLsBDU1G/replies
What is evident:
Don't buy this propaganda. There is absolutely a difference in parties.
Vote for President Donald Trump
4 more years.
President Trump consecrate The USA to Mary's Immaculate Heart
It is good vs evil and not Right vs Left or Republican vs Democrat, these just being the wings on the same evil progressive bird.
Good vs evil.
This is exactly the reason Americans, Catholics need to vote for President Donald Trump this election.
Ha ha ha!
@Ultraviolet And that would be an example of one wanting Catholics to vote only one way.
F M Shyanguya It is clear you support Biden.
We all get it.
@rhemes1582 Rubbish! The games people play. It would be entertaining if it weren’t so serious. None of the candidates or their respective platforms is for the American people let alone God. I believe I have articulated the same clearly enough in my articles and comments here.
It will be over for them and a beginning toward a beautiful America and the World once Catholics wisen up to their charade.