Dawkins Burned At Atheist Stake - For Uttering Heresy

The American Humanist Association, a sect of God haters based in Washington D.C., withdrew its 1996 "Humanist of the Year" trophy from the British atheist Richard Dawkins.
Without a trial, AHA accused Dawkins of “demeaning marginalised groups.” It referred to Dawkins' April tweet in which he compared “trans people" to the American imposter Rachel Dolezal, a white woman who for years posed as black.
“Some men choose to identify as women, and some women choose to identify as men. You will be vilified if you deny that they literally are what they identify as. Discuss,” Dawkins wrote.
AHA didn't allow any discussion - and a cowardly Dawkins backed down quickly protesting that his question had been "misconstrued."
He sucked up to AHA, “I deplore this.” And, “It was also not my intent to ally in any way with Republican bigots in US now exploiting this issue.” His sycophancy didn't help him.
In 2015, Dawkins wrote: “Is trans woman a woman? Purely semantic. If you define by chromosomes, no. If by self-identification, yes. I call her 'she' out of courtesy.”
In 2018, the AHA withdrew their trophy from Lawrence Krauss accusing him of being a sexual maniac.
In 1957 the trophy went to Margaret Sanger who advocated aborting children of the poor and had connections to the Ku Klux Klan. AHA never revoked her trophy.
