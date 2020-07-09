Criminal Blows Air Horn Into the Face of Group Praying The Rosary (Video)

Two felons, visible on the picture illustrating this article, broke on July 1 into a group of faithful who were praying the rosary near the statue of statue of King Louis IX in St Louis, USA.
The statue still needs to be defended against a violent street mob. The black man blew an air horn in the faces of the faithful present. He threatened to beat a woman and shouted, “You and that cross is gonna get that butt whooped!”
Catholic author Jim Russell (Twitter, July 9) was told by locals that one of the assailants had a brass knuckle.
