It’s Official: German Bishops introduce Protestant Communion

Presiding Limburg Bishop Georg Bätzing wants to advance "unity" with Protestants, he said during an April 22 discussion (Katholisch.de).Therefore, the Protestant and "Catholic" services at the May 15 Ecumenical Kirchentag (church meeting) in Frankfurt will make this clear: "Anyone who is Protestant and comes to Communion can receive Communion," Bätzing believes.He adds that those believing that Jesus is "the inviter at the Eucharist" will not be turned away. Bätzing explains that this practice is followed “all over" and is "nothing new".Bätzing does not expect "any objection from Rome". There are Vatican reservations about the Church in Germany, he claims: "For many officials in Rome, the German Catholic Church has a Protestant smell." Bätzing admits that this doesn't concern the highest level of prefects, but [meaningless] senior officials.The damage of Bätzing's anti-Catholic activism may however be limited as the church meeting will mostly be a very limited online show.