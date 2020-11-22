Clicks85
Hindu Disrespects Vedic Texts By Comparing Them To Francis’ Encyclicals

Vandana Shiva compared Francis' 2015 encyclical Laudato Sí to Hindu Vedic texts during Francis' online conference Economy of Francesco (OsservatoreRomano.va, November 19),

“When I read Laudato Si, I felt like I was reading our ancient Vedic texts, especially Atharvaveda, on our duty to respect the Earth and all its creatures.”

Shiva believes that "faiths" unite men and commandments create "contrasts" - which implies that the commandments should be abolished for the sake of avoiding "contrasts."

