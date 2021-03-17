 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Sarah’s Former Congregation: The Visitation Is "Not" a Visitation

Archbishop Arthur Roche, the secretary and second man in the Congregation for Liturgy, confirmed reports that Francis ordered a visitation on Cardinal Sarah's former Congregation.

In an attempt to create confusion, Roche told TheTablet.co.uk (March 15) that this is “not a canonical” but a “consultive” visitation. Nobody knows what a "consultive visitation" is.

Roche explained it like this, “It is more in the nature of the consultations a diocesan bishop would have with his Vicar General and others when he is appointing a new Parish Priest.” But why is this called a "visitation"?

The news of the visitation followed after Francis’ unjust bann on all private Masses in St Peter’s, another step in order to turn the basilica into a museum.

