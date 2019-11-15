Saint Peter Society Follows PiusX In Reparation For Pachamama Synod

Father Bernward van der Linden FSSP (Fraternity of St Peter) followed the PiusX call to celebrate a November 10 Mass in reparation for the Pachamama Synod.
Clemens Victor Oldendorf writes on Summorum-Pontificum.de that it is a positive effect of the Synod if it helped to reduce the differences and resentments between FSSP and PiusX.
Father van der Linden is responsible for the Fraternity's apostolate in South Tyrol, Italy.
He celebrated the Mass of reparation in the parish church of Salurn, South Tyrol, with more than 100 faithful present.
Picture by: Clemens Victor Oldendorf
