The reform of the Roman Curia “has already been realised,” Cardinal Piero Parolin told the French television KTO (January 29).He pointed to the financial reform which created three new departments: the Council for the Economy, the Secretariat for the Economy, and the the Office of the Revisor General.According to Parolin, only a few further steps are needed. They include the publication of the long-awaited Apostolic Constitution Predicate Evangelium by the end of this year.Further, there are plans to merge the [useless] Pontifical Council for the New Evangelisation with the mighty Mission Congregation, and the [useless] Pontifical Council for Culture with the Congregation for Catholic Education.