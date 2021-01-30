Parolin: Most Of The Curia Reform “Already Done”

The reform of the Roman Curia “has already been realised,” Cardinal Piero Parolin told the French television KTO (January 29).
He pointed to the financial reform which created three new departments: the Council for the Economy, the Secretariat for the Economy, and the the Office of the Revisor General.
According to Parolin, only a few further steps are needed. They include the publication of the long-awaited Apostolic Constitution Predicate Evangelium by the end of this year.
Further, there are plans to merge the [useless] Pontifical Council for the New Evangelisation with the mighty Mission Congregation, and the [useless] Pontifical Council for Culture with the Congregation for Catholic Education.
#newsHjgwfhltpm
Clicks38
- Report
Social networks
How come then he’s still around? One of the biggest crooks of all? Sold - literally sold each one for a sum of money - out the Chineese Catholics. And with the proceeds paid for dodgey property deal in London (the only one we know about as one other rogue was caught out)