Francis: Who Doesn't Follow Vatican II Is Outside The Church - Except the Modernists

Vatican II is "the magisterium of the Church,” Francis proclaimed in a January 30 address to Italian Bishops' National Catechetical Office.While Francis is usually indifferent regarding dogmatic matters, he was suddenly all black-and-white, “Either you are with the Church and therefore follow the Council, or you do not follow the Council or interpret it in your own way, according to your desire, you do not stand with the Church.” Francis admitted that in this point, he is “demanding” and “severe,” adding that “the Council must not be negotiated.”He condemned "selectivity" with respect to Vatican II, although it is common-place especially among Modernists, including Francis. Forgetting all pious ecumenical intentions, he even compared critics of Vatican II to the Old Catholics with whom the Vatican fosters an official dialogue.Francis asked that there be “no concessions” to those who present a catechesis that doesn't agree with the Magisterium of the Church, although in all Western countries, this is the rule, and Francis does nothing about it.