Francis: Children Would Love to See Their Run-Away Fathers Receiving Communion

“How can one explain to children that - for example - their mother, abandoned by their father and often not willing to establish another marriage bond, receives the Sunday Eucharist with them, while their father, cohabiting or awaiting the declaration of the nullity of the marriage, cannot participate in the Eucharistic table?”

Francis believes that a “new sacramental union” following an annulled marriage will "certainly" be a "source of peace for the spouse."Talking in a chair to the notoriously corrupt Highest Court of the Vatican on January 29, he added that his Amoris Laetitia could be a useful "pastoral tool” if one of the spouses refuses to accept a declaration of nullity.He asked the manipulative question,Outside the Francis bubble, real children would ask the question why the Church allows their father who betrayed them to receive Communion as if nothing had happened.