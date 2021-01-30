San Francisco Archbishop Skirts Pelosi Cliff (Video)

San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone told EWTN that Communion should be denied to "Catholic" pro-abortion politicians after a “private conversation” with them.
EWTN had asked him when it is necessary to deny someone Holy Communion, and gave as an example the abortion-politician Nancy Pelosi (January 28, video below).
Cordileone who is Pelosi's Archbishop, avoided mentioning her in his reply nor did he disclose whether he had a private conversation with her or whether Pelosi should be denied Communion.
Instead, he switched to another “bigger problem” saying that many Catholics don’t understand what it means to be worthy of receiving Communion which they perceive "as a sort of a token gesture of welcome and belonging.”
For Cordileone, this explains the decline in the belief in Christ's Real Presence in the Eucharist.
Clicks88
- Report
Social networks
Body Blood Soul Divinity of Jesus Christ
Archbishop Sal was outstanding 100% in his comments and I'm glad I watched. However, I am disappointed in his lack of passion (fire) in his delivery which is extremely improbable considering his Sicilian ancestry.